FIRST DRIVE | Why the 2020 Kia Seltos deserves your attention

I wrote a list of all the places I wanted to visit locally as soon as lockdown travel restrictions were lifted. Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Durban were the most anticipated destinations, with additions of all the restaurants and activities I would visit during my stays.

I’ve heard of “vision boards”, where you pen everything you would like to achieve and receive, and voila! With some meditation, it’s yours!

When the invitation to journey through Tzaneen came recently, it lent some credence to this power of visualisation. What would the steed be? Introducing the Kia Seltos, now with a diesel engine offering.

If you’ve seen the Seltos on the roads, you already know it’s a looker, with a broad, assertive stance and a confident persona. My test unit was of the high-grade EX+ variety, which had an interior that could easily be described as premium, thanks to its plush surfaces and sumptuous leather upholstery.