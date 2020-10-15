FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces

You can guarantee that Gerotek testing facility in Tshwane will expose any deficiencies a vehicle may have.

From its high-speed, dynamic sections, to the Belgian paving and corrugations of the suspension track, it is a punishing automotive torture chamber that can and will shake down subpar engineering.

The Armscor-owned venue also features a range of formidable off-road courses, some carved into the hills, in which an eerie, resounding silence makes a person feel slightly uneasy. At Gerotek, nobody can hear you scream.

It was the chosen proving ground for the updated 2020 Toyota Hilux this week. And if you needed any more description as to the calibre of the place, consider that while we were doing our business, a contingent was simultaneously putting a military vehicle through its paces.

The revised styling of the latest pick-up caught their attention, just as their machine piqued ours. Observers will spot the added visual artillery with ease: it is unmistakably different, not merely the recipient of tweaks to the door handles or mud-flaps.

A reminder that this current, eighth-generation Hilux was first launched in 2016. Everyone will agree that the current version is a far-cry from the initial contender, with its questionable under-bite that many lamented.

Customers will also notice that the workhorse-orientated SRX version has been culled, replaced by the Raider grade in the middle, while the utility-aimed S and SR derivatives continue below it.

Driven here is the flagship Legend model grade, which wears the changes rather well. Note the redesigned headlamps, more assertive grille and bumper treatment, two-tone, 18-inch wheels and liberal body cladding.

An RS accessory package is also available for the Legend. But before you whip out your racing suit, we should mention that RS in this case stands for roller-shutter: ticking this option box adds a motorised load-bay cover, in addition to a rubberised liner and what Toyota calls an assisted tailgate.