FIRST DRIVE | New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S is violently quick

This week the SSC Tuatara was officially crowned as the fastest production car on the planet. During an adjudicated high-speed run in Las Vegas, Nevada, the American creation clocked 331.15mph (532.93km/h) with British racer Oliver Webb at the helm.

This is a considerable margin over the 304.77mph (490.47km/h) record established by a modified Bugatti Chiron in August 2019. Aside from their specialised aerodynamic constitutions, these specimens are endowed with hardware that borders on nuclear to enable such devastating velocities.

The SSC uses a twin-turbocharged, 5.9-litre V8 while its German-engineered French rival has a 16-cylinder mill with four turbochargers and an 8.0-litre displacement.

What does any of this have to do with the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S featured here this week? At first glance, not much: all fast cars, yes, but at different levels. The Stuttgart coupé, by contrast to those ultra-exotic wares, is relatively modest and plays in a different category altogether. Its on-paper top speed of 330km/h might seem pedestrian in comparison.

But giving some consideration to its 0-100km/h time brings an interesting perspective to the discussion. It will dispatch the run in a claimed 2.7 seconds. A standard Chiron, with nearly thrice the amount of cylinders, does it in 2.4 seconds.

While SSC has yet to release the 0-100km/h time for their car, well-established titles cited 2.7 seconds. We e-mailed their press spokesperson but did not receive a response by the time of deadline.