FIRST DRIVE | Is the new 2020 Honda Ballade a worthy adversary to the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3?

The short answer to the question posed above is no. But before we address the glaring impediments to the success of the new Japanese sedan, we need to get nostalgic for just a second.

The Ballade is a nameplate with which the South African public is au fait – we all have some experience with the moniker, first seen in 1980. For me, that was being driven home in the school lift club by the mother of a classmate in her brown second-generation model. The interior was brown as well.

Pop-up headlamps were the redeeming feature for this frumpy sedan, which had the internal designation of SC9. A reminder that there was even an AMG-badged version of the Ballade!

Mercedes-Benz South Africa were the custodians of the brand at the time and saw it fit to commission some Affalterbach-inspired potions for the model.

Elsewhere in the world, the Ballade was known as the Civic. We saw the Civic moniker officially when the sixth-generation car was brought here in 1996.