FIRST DRIVE | No situation fazes the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Luxury motoring in 2020 means something totally different to what it did a decade or two ago. We have written about this in previous columns – about how woodgrain and leather have been supplanted by digitisation and electrification as yardsticks of the highbrow motoring experience.

We could add off-road ability to such a list of criteria. After all, there are many who regard the freedom to go anywhere as the ultimate luxury. And contemporary sport-utility vehicles in the premium space have proven that buyers can have terrain-mashing competence, without sacrificing on-road behaviour (too dramatically).

In the Mercedes-Benz passenger cars portfolio, the GLS-Class occupies the very top of the hierarchy. Forget the S-Class, with its antiquated sedan configuration. Shoppers will struggle to go back to the limitations of such a body format after having lived with a GLS-Class: it offers all the plushness of that sedan counterpart, albeit with the added assurance of being able to hold its own once the road makes way for wilderness. The first generation was launched in 2006 and wore the internal designation of X164. It was known then as the GL-Class.