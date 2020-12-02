FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Agya is thrifty but not pretty

Consumers would be forgiven for associating the A-segment category below R200,000 with two common threads: questionable aesthetics and dubious safety credentials.

This compels automotive critics like ourselves to advise, when asked, that buyers are better served investigating the pre-owned market, where more substantial offerings could be had at a similar price point and of an age that still carries the assurances of a warranty and service or maintenance plan.

Is a new, small, affordable vehicle with appealing design and a fair safety standard completely beyond the realm of possibility for the South African car market? Has any manufacturer truly managed to crack the budget car code?

The Toyota Agya, launched locally last week, seems to have one half of the act sorted. In 2015 it was tested in the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) and was awarded a rating of four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.