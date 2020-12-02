FIRST DRIVE | The BMW M2 CS could mark the end of an era

Change is inevitable. This is a mantra continuously proved in the automotive world, especially as it transitions away from internal combustion and towards electrification and autonomy.

Those who identify as enthusiasts of a high-octane persuasion are bound to seize any opportunity to celebrate last bastions of performance motoring as we know it.

Like the M2 CS, for example, which could very well be the final manual transmission M-car to be offered in SA. It feels strange dwelling on the fact, because most customers opted to have the normal M2 with the two-pedal, M-DCT option anyway.

At Kyalami circuit last week, national media had a shot at three laps in the M2 CS (one equipped with the dual-clutch transmission).

For me, it was something of a full circle moment, from an M2 generation perspective. The car was launched here in 2016, when a first acquaintance was offered at the track on the property of the incredible Franschhoek Motor Museum.