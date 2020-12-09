FIRST DRIVE | New 2020 GWM P-Series is a value champion

Life can be challenging in the SA pick-up arena if you are not a Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux. There are fiercely loyal allegiances to this duo of nameplates, whose dominance on the monthly sales charts are as envied as they are unshakeable.

Not without reason, of course. Aside from an extensive dealership network established over decades, either product has a fair list of merits that keep buyers satisfied – even if neither is completely perfect.

However. if you are the kind of consumer who opts to survey the market outside this long-standing pair, take heart that as of this week, your list of alternatives has gained another member. One that warrants serious consideration.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) might have received press for all the wrong reasons this month, with its Steed 5 scoring a dismal zero stars in the latest round of Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa crash tests. But the P-Series, which we sampled last Friday, is of no relation to the model with its generations-old technology and subpar safety credentials.

You can tell it ushers in a new direction for the brand just by looking at it. From the front, the model is edgy, contemporary – with an undisputable air of beefiness which is non-negotiable for a player in this category. Falls a bit flat in the rear, however, with a generic and nondescript template that could be confused with other offerings.

Of course, the kerbside appeal of your P-Series will depend on the specification you opt for. There are two versions: Commercial and Passenger. The former can be had in single-cab and double-cab, while the Passenger is served exclusively as a double-cab.