FIRST DRIVE | New BMW 4-Series is more than just an 'ugly face'

So we should not be as surprised as we are by the ... unique countenance of the G22-code 4-Series. There are historical justifications to be cited. Maybe we should be more incensed by the rear, which looks like a blatant copy of the Lexus RC?

If the designers had intended to get people talking, they have succeeded. Probably not since the controversial E65 7-Series has discussion of a new BMW been so vehement. But if you consider the recently unveiled iX sport-utility vehicle, it does seem like the worst is still to come.

Anyway, back to the 4-Series. Thankfully, the sentiments from behind the wheel are more conclusive than those reserved for its outward appearance. It drives like a modern BMW should. That means you can carve your way through some of the finest mountain passes offered by the Western Cape with unflappable confidence and a steely resolve. And then tip it into its most comfortable setting and cruise back home (or to the airport, in our case) ensconced in a well-insulated bubble of plushness.

The firm strives to reinforce the notion that it is different to its 3-Series counterpart, but one struggles to fathom such a disassociation. After all, its foundation is nigh-on identical to that of the 3-Series. Which is an excellent thing in itself. Go test drive a current G20 back-to-back with its fellow Germans and tell us the one with the propeller on its nose fails to inspire the most.