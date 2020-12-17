Kia Rio gets mild facelift

The Kia Rio has received a minor facelift and a new value-for-money 1.4 LS model. The facelift involves a bolder facade created by a redesigned front bumper and some small detail change to the headlights and tiger nose grille. It also gets alloy wheels as standard across the range, a 20.3cm infotainment screen and two new colour options.

Because the Rio is roomy both for people and luggage, it’s available as a five-door only with a pair of engines and trims to choose from. In terms of safety, driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags, Isofix child seat anchors and ABS are fitted standard across the range but it’s from the LX grade that the kit is boosted with ESC and Hill assist control.

Connectivity is taken care of by USB and auxiliary-in ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Bluetooth. Higher-ranking TEC and EX models bring in luxuries such as automatic air-conditioning, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED rear combination lamps, cruise control, alloy pedals, leather upholstery, LED Daytime Running Lights, rear park assistance system with camera and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Kia Rio TEC may also be ordered with a factory-fitted sunroof as an option for R8,000.