FIRST DRIVE | BMW M2 and M8 play to the company's traditional strengths

We will start with the bigger of the duo. BMW has an illustrious history when it comes to large, luxurious grand tourers with a spirited edge. And the M8 is no different. Sure, it is essentially an M5, albeit in a sleeker, two-door costume. But when has the M5 ever been criticised as a poor foundation? Truth be told, I did not open the fabric roof once during my stint – the weather did not allow. But what I did revel in was how superbly insulated and quiet the cabin was. Imperative when the material ceiling in question is stapled to a torpedo capable of dashing from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. All the way to a top speed of 305km/h, when the 250km/h restriction is quashed with the addition of the so-called “M driver’s package”.

You might have to use putty instead of hairspray to keep your do intact when you have such power in a drop-top. We are talking 460kW and 750Nm from the twin-turbocharged, 4,395cc V8 engine in the prow.

But maybe we are being a little too dramatic here. Because even despite its aggressive persona, the performance talents of the M8 are accessible to most hands. Its overtaking ability is downright astounding: you can seize just about any gap with confidence on a single-lane country road where a truck is holding up proceedings. All-wheel drive makes light work of the grunt in reserve. But use the special rear-wheel drive setting at your own peril – this is not one for public roads, but for a closed environment with decent run-off space.

Speaking of which, you would need to allocate track time if you are one of the lucky owners who snagged a unit of the 30 M2 CS units brought into the country. A swansong to the indomitable M2, the car is regarded by many as the end of an era, likely being the last M-model in which South African buyers can have a manual transmission.