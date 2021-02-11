FIRST DRIVE | Extrovert Peugeot 2008 offers a sporty driving experience

The new Peugeot 2008 takes on the highly competitive compact SUV market segment with an assurance that might surprise its competitors.

It complements its extrovert good looks with an extremely well-built body shell, charismatic performance from its 1.2l turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a driving experience that is much more sporty than you might imagine.

Key to this satisfying driver-car relationship is the small-diameter squared-off sporty steering wheel, which was first introduced here a few years ago in the larger 3008. From the moment you climb into the driver’s side of the 2008 cockpit, your attention is arrested by this little ”tiller”, which seems to be about half the size of a conventional steering wheel.

The trick to getting used to this controversial driver layout is to set the steering wheel at a low height, so that you can see the new 3D instrument panel over the top of the squared-off wheel rim.

Because the lower edge of the steering wheel is also squared off, it doesn’t interfere with your legs even on the lowest setting. Once on the move, this driving layout imparts a sort of sporty communication that you normally only get in the likes of Gran Turismo machinery or the hottest of hatchbacks.

Talking of Grand Touring pursuits, on the local launch of the 2008 late last week, the only model available for sampling to journalists was the range-topping GT model. It uses the 96kW version of the little turbocharged triple engine, and is fitted with a six-speed torque convertor automatic.

There is one manual transmission model available, in the base-spec, 74kW 1.2 Active model.

The range and pricing is as follows: 1.2 Active (74kW) Manual at R359,900; 1.2 Active (96kW) Automatic at R399,900, 1.2 Allure (96kW) Automatic at R429,900 and the 96kW GT Automatic at R479,900.

The GT model gets the new, first-for-SA 3D instrument panel ahead of the driver which layers various functions in your line of view depending on the functions you want displayed. Central is the large speedometer display, and for our purposes we selected specific trip information as we had a long drive ahead of us, via circuitous route to a game lodge in the Nylstroom area.

Once on the move, it became clear that the 2008 (say “Two Thousand-and-Eight”, not “ two double-oh-eight”) has an extremely well-sorted ride. The suspension handles road undulations very well, yet the directional stability is excellent, and the steering response from the straight-ahead position is firm and decisive.

Later examination of the GT’s spec revealed that a key to this good ride quality over bad roads is the standard fitment of 215/60 R17 rubber on the attractive diamond-cut Salamanca alloy rims, finished in black and polished metal. I believe it was a good decision on Peugeot’s part to avoid the optional 18-inch rims with lower profile tyres, and this proved much more prescient when we tackled dirt roads later in the drive, en route to the game lodge.