FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Kia Picanto X-Line is a plucky urban warrior

Manufacturers are unlikely to slow their push to satiate the demand that exists for sport-utility vehicles and their related ilk from the crossover category.

Across all segments, there are offerings that meet the criteria of the latter template. Even if you are shopping in the entry-level A segment, there are options, as evidenced by the Kia Picanto X-Line launched last week.

A micro-car with a tough and outdoorsy semblance? Where have we seen that before? Oh, yes, the Volkswagen Cross Up of 2015. Since the dainty German has exited the market altogether, Kia can lay claim to monopolising the niche with their newcomer.

While the Volkswagen Up might be regarded as the car that brought a touch of premium charm to the small city car genre, the Kia does not lag far behind at evincing a surprisingly plush character from the Picanto. Wrong turn of phrase, maybe, because it easily matches – possibly trumps – its discontinued Teutonic counterpart when it comes to the touchy-feely aspects of the interior.

A reminder that this current third generation Picanto was first launched in 2017. Last year it received a host of minor revisions, including design refreshments and upgrades to infotainment capability as well as safety specification. For the European market, upper-tier Picanto models are offered with technologies straight out of the premium class, with kit such as blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist and a forward collision-avoidance system on offer.