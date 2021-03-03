FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge

During this pandemic, we are all more virtually connected to each other than ever before. So why shouldn’t it be that way with your car?

Enter the new FordPass app, which makes it possible for you to communicate directly with your Ford, in addition to keeping you updated on impending problems or services and other details.

We ventured out into the wilderness of the Eastern Cape to learn more about the technology, pairing up with a new edition of the brand’s popular bakkie.

It’s a humid afternoon as the Cessna Grand Caravan charter plane touches down onto the rough tarmac of Port St Johns airfield. A fleet of new Ford Ranger XLT FX4s are gleaming in the sun amid the picturesque surroundings of the Wild Coast.

The FX4 is the newest addition to the locally-built Ranger range and debuts the FordPass Connect technology to SA.

Despite some patchy cell connection, I manage to pair my phone to the FX4 in no time. The app immediately shows me the fuel level and range, oil life percentage and odometer reading as well as the GPS location of the vehicle.