FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class suits up with snappier style

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most successful and recognisable automotive product lines ever created.

In many parts of the world, you will still find elder members of the lineage serving their owners dutifully, reliably. Fact: it is the best-selling nameplate in the history of the brand.

Right here in SA, one does not have to venture too far to see a W124, W123 or even examples of the petite W114 gracing our roads.

And in various states of fettle, from pricey and immaculate concourse pieces to patina-rich mules that just keep on moving. These sightings are a testament to the fastidious engineering associated with the breed: they are directly responsible for the esteem with which Mercedes-Benz is held by most consumers today.

This week we attended the launch of the new E-Class, the enhanced version of the W213 model first launched in 2016. While it is decidedly future-forward in many aspects, buyers can take solace that the traditional values associated with the three-pointed star (namely refinement, quality) are still very much intact.

The first thing you may notice is the edgier suit. The revised frontal design features a gaping grille fixed in a frown, headlamps with a more angular shape and a hood with sharper pleats ironed into it. The side profile remains largely unchanged but at the rear, a slimmer lighting arrangement lends a cleaner look, versus the vertical clusters of before.