FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival

The F40 generation of the BMW 1-Series has taken some getting used to.

To say that its appearance was met with mixed reviews would be diplomatic at best. Instead of hanging onto the endearing, small-wagon-like profile of the former F20, the designers tried to emulate the Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177) and failed, with a bulbous front-end and derivative rear cues.

The more contentious aspect of the new 1-Series was its switch to front-wheel drive. Yes, the move remedied certain pragmatic aspects, allowing for a more spacious interior configuration.

But the essence and textures that made the F20 so good to drive – particularly in M140i flavour – had been well and truly neutered.

Take heart, though, because a ray of redemption has arrived in the form of the 128ti: BMW is trying to earn back the vote of the enthusiast.