FIRST DRIVE | New Opel Corsa gives the VW Polo a run for its money

The new Opel Corsa quietly landed on dealership floors in the fourth quarter of last year.

Attribute the delay in its official launch to pandemic-related hiccups – aside from the idea the brand is still trying to regain its footing, even though it has been almost five years since former parent company General Motors (GM) made that abrupt exit in 2017.

Opel was acquired by French Groupe PSA (Peugeot, Citroën) that year, but the alignment between it and those brands was not especially clear in the context of our market. A rebirth of sorts is imminent and, for many fans, welcomed. The carmaker needs no introduction, with a long and famed history in the local market.

Since going it alone, the manufacturer had to work with what it had, attempting to drum up hype around a portfolio of ageing products. New metal was needed – and this new Corsa is a sign the floodgates will be opening further.

Since Opel benefits from the clout wielded by the recently-formed Stellantis conglomerate, their hopes about a revival could be well secured.

In case you missed it, Stellantis is the result of a merger between Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (encompassing Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and more).

With as many as 14 brands in the stable, Stellantis is the fourth largest automobile manufacturer in the world by volume, behind giants like Renault-Nissan, Volkswagen Group and Toyota.

Opel has 35 dealers in their local network.

At the launch of the new Corsa, the firm reiterated their commitment to growing the brand and regaining confidence from consumers.