FIRST DRIVE | New BMW M3 and M4 Competition mark major progress

The new BMW M3 and M4 have landed in SA. We drove the pair in the Western Cape last week.

Our market is only getting the Competition specification, which means more power and a more focused approach to performance driving than the standard non-Competition version.

It also means the option of a manual is completely non-existent, but few selected that option with the predecessor when it was offered anyway.

While the first batch of models is of the rear-wheel drive variety, the all-wheel drive (xDrive) variant is due to land on our shores at the end of the year.

The arrival of the duo is an occasion worth celebrating, especially in this day and age when the internal combustion engine is slowly but surely being phased out in favour of more efficient and greener hybrid setups or fully electric transitions.