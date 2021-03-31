FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Lexus IS 300h feels slow and dated

Wielding in-line six-cylinder engines, rear-wheel drive and athletic styling (for the era); there were no prizes for guessing which competitor the first-generation Lexus IS was gunning for.

It was the BMW 3-Series of course, long regarded as the premium three-box benchmark with a sporting edge.

Over the years the Japanese model has forged a path of its own — not striving to be a facsimile of its German counterpart, placing a greater emphasis on the luxury, refinement and standard equipment aspects of the package, in addition to delivering on those dynamic pretexts.

But the fourth-generation car which was launched in SA earlier this month seems to have eschewed the streak of fun that made is predecessor such a compelling alternative to the usual gang of suspects.