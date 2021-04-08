FIRST DRIVE | The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is one mean hell-raiser

There was a time when sports cars were made light and low for maximum handling benefit, but the rise of SUVs has led to some owners wanting their high-riding behemoths to perform like racetrack specials.

It’s led to a proliferation of high-powered, heavy SUVs that are becoming as popular as they are arguably pointless. What started as a lunatic-fringe niche a few years ago has grown into a bustling club of super-SUVs with unearthly power outputs and a dizzying array of electronic aids to try to mask their top-heaviness.

The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is the latest inductee to a club that includes the Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante Trofeo, BMW X5M, Audi RS Q8, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga, to name a few.

The SVR, priced at R2,654,862, is the most powerful vehicle yet to come out of Land Rover’s factory, and it’s recently been joined by a Carbon Edition model with more styling swagger and a price tag of R2,831,000.

Mechanically it’s the same, but the extra money buys extensive carbon-fibre exterior detailing and gloss-black low-profile 22-inch alloy wheels to make it stand out as the range-topping Range Rover Sport, and the sporty black trim gives the vehicle a distinctly more aggressive presence.

Inside, lightweight SVR Performance seats are 30kg lighter than the standard ones and feature a more bucket-like design for improved body-hugging cornering performance. Additional racy detailing includes aluminium sports pedals and SVR Carbon Edition-branded tread plates that illuminate as you climb aboard.

A 19-speaker, 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system is part of the standard fare in a roomy and highly digitised interior that radiates upmarket flair. Finished in high-quality perforated Windsor leather, the front and rear seats are heated and feature embossed SVR logos in the headrests.