FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Peugeot 3008 is stylish and solid

Peugeot is enjoying strong momentum at present. A powerful corporate structure, renewed brand identity and the prospect of fresh product has kept the firm on the radars of shoppers.

Earlier this year it launched the 2008 to great acclaim. And according to the representatives of the brand, they are struggling to keep up with local demand. Not a bad problem to have. And no surprise that buyers are queuing up to commit to the charms of the B-segment crossover.

Its mix of striking aesthetics, plush build quality, generous specification and keen pricing make it a hit from any perspective. Last week the brand released the larger new 3008, an established presence in the crowded C-segment, sport-utility vehicle market. We attended the launch in Cape Town.