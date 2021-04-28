FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet

Great Wall Motors (GWM) and its slightly swankier Haval division seem to be at the same tipping point Hyundai and Kia reached just over a decade ago.

From trading primarily on the virtues of affordability and high standard specification, the Korean brands upped the ante in terms of quality, technology and design prowess.

They began producing cars people would want to put in their driveways, not merely decided on from practical viewpoints. Evidence of success was seen when the Elantra won the title of South African Car of the Year in 2012.

For Haval, the H2 has fared superbly from a sales metric since being introduced in 2017. Good looks (that got better with a 2019 facelift), a high level of kit and keen pricing made it a hit, even though it was rough around certain edges.

But its successor, the Jolion, has upped the bar dramatically: the new compact family sport-utility vehicle makes its forebear seem completely outmoded. It was launched in SA last week and we spent a day with the model in town and through the countryside of Gauteng.