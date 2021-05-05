FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fé is different but good

Even its makers concede that the Hyundai Santa Fé is somewhat difficult to accurately place in the market.

Yes, it is obviously a large, family-sized sport-utility vehicle, but which models would one identify as organic and direct rivals?

The South Korean carmaker shuns a like-for-like comparison (although the related Kia Sorento would be a good one) and instead describes it as an alternative to two camps. First up, you have your traditional, ladder-frame-underpinned offerings. Think Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner.

And then there are the plusher, premium contenders such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Volvo XC60. They are smaller in size and do not offer seating for seven.

The Hyundai is priced comfortably in the realm of either segment, at R769,500 for the Executive and R869,500 for the grander Elite. At the launch of the revised model in Johannesburg last week, we got acquainted with the latter grade.