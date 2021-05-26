FIRST DRIVE | Flimsy feel spoils 2021 Nissan Magnite

It is the year of the Indian-built compact sport-utility vehicle. The Nissan Magnite (pronounced “mag-night”) is the latest in a slew of new entrants to this category, sourced from the Asian country.

At the beginning of 2021, Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza. Toyota followed soon after with the identical Urban Cruiser, a twin product born from a sharing agreement between the two firms. Kia launched the Sonet earlier this month. And Renault will release its Kiger in the third quarter.

They are united by their sub-four-metre length – in that country of origin, there are tax benefits to producing smaller vehicles, in a bid to alleviate congested roads.

Of course, the body format is relevant to our market too: compact dimensions, elevated ground clearance, affordable pricing and the promise of low running costs are aspects that resonate strongly with all of us.

We drove the Magnite at its official media introduction on Monday. The model has been on sale through the Nissan retail network since the middle of April.

It is not a coincidence that the vehicle resembles the Datsun Go Cross concept from 2015: Magnite was initially destined to be sold under the budget-orientated house brand, a fact that was widely reported. Either way, we can agree that it looks brilliant.