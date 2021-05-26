FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz

South Korean carmaker Hyundai clearly marches to the sound of its own tambourine. Just look at the radical and daring aesthetic that has pervaded their arsenal of products lately.

Cars like the cyborg-like Creta or Santa Fé (with its gigantic cheese grater of a grille) might not be universally pretty, but they sure make for robust discussion. And what about the Santa Cruz revealed in the US last month? In case you missed it, this is a pickup with a genuinely dynamic flavour, based on the Tucson sport-utility vehicle.

No plans to bring that one to our market, sadly, even if the potential for double-cab crazy consumers to spend their money on it exists in theory. Last week Hyundai released the latest instalment of their contender in the B-segment, the i20, of which 106,712 units were sold since initial launch in 2009.