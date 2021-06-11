Five things I learnt from a sneaky first drive in the Toyota GR Yaris

2: Power meets personality

Under the stubby bonnet of the GR Yaris lurks a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 200kW and 370Nm worth of torque. That's a decent amount of muscle for such a compact hatchback. Indeed, enough to propel this 1,280kg Yaris to 100km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds and onwards to a maximum top speed of 230km/h.

Now though I didn't get to put these claims to the test, I did get a good feel for what this engine is capable of when driven in anger. And it's immensely impressive. For not only does this teeny three-pot like to rev – that tachometer needle races towards the indicated 7,000rpm redline with fervour – it also emits a lovely, hard-edged induction growl. There's some noticeable lag below 3,000rpm, which means that you need to work that six-speed gearbox to keep it in the sweet spot. However this just adds to the fun of driving the Yaris GR. It's a car that likes to be taken by the scruff of the neck and given a good old shake.

Keep the engine speed between 3,500 and 6,000rpm and you will find that progress is satisfyingly brisk. The Killarney RX track doesn't have any particularly long straights but where the corners do relent and I was able to keep the throttle pinned, the GR Yaris piled on speed at a rate of knots. You'll easily keep up with more expensive sporting machinery.