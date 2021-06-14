FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Pegas is an honest deal

Forget the digitised new Mercedes-Benz S-Class or lightning-quick electric Porsche Taycan.

If you want evidence of how far the modern automobile has come, allow us to propose a slightly less glamorous but hugely sensible candidate.

How would you have responded if, two decades ago, you were told a budget-oriented, Korean saloon would be equipped as standard with certain trappings expected in a premium car?

Stuff like a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering wheel wrapped in leather (with satellite audio controls), a reverse camera and park-distance control.

Add to that list essential safety kit such as dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes (with discs, not drums, at the rear) and electronic brake-force distribution.