FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Fiat 500 is a compelling left field purchase

The Fiat 500’s main selling point is that it adds style to the city car concept. With a starting price of R219,000, the modern version, which has been refreshed for 2021, maintains the inexpensive-and-practical car zeitgeist of 1957.

There are four new specification grades — Cult, Connect, Sport, or Dolcevita — and six models to choose from. The Sport and two-tone painted Dolcevita can also be had in cabriolet form priced at R319,900 and R324,900, respectively.

All are powered by an eco-minded, 62.5kW and 145Nm 875cc two-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, except the Dolcevita range, which comes with five-speed automatic transmissions.

Fuel consumption is rated at 3.8l/100km and acceleration from 0-100km/h in 11 seconds.

Safety is covered by seven airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill-holder and a speed limiter — all standard fitments across the range.

The latest model looks fresher and cheekier thanks to restyled daytime running lights that are inspired by the zero in the 500 logo. The range-topping Dolcevita models have extra swagger with chrome-cream accents, bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels, techno-leather multifunction steering wheel, glass roof, Matelassé fabric seats with techno leather details, and a 50/50 split rear seat.