FIRST DRIVE | Outclassed 2021 Lexus LS 500 lags behind rivals

The LS nameplate is where it all started for Japanese premium brand Lexus. It went on to cement the reputation of the brand as one worthy of mention in the same breath as revered Germans. Probably no coincidence that the first generation car looked like a facsimile of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class W140.

In North America particularly, the LS was an instant hit, a top-seller that shook the stronghold of those Teutonic pioneers. Fast-forward to present times and the fifth generation LS, first launched in 2017, is hardly what you’d call derivative. No part of its exterior or interior execution could be labelled as a copy. But it’s also not as popular as its genesis was, since the Lexus model portfolio has expanded.

In the US, just 3,617 copies were sold during 2020 and 5,528 in 2019. They sold more units of the large LX flagship sport utility vehicle — 4,512 units last year. In SA, your chances of spotting an LS in the wild are slim, in contrast to sightings of counterparts from BMW, Mercedes-Benz or Audi, whose S8 arrived earlier in 2021 (they’re no longer selling the “regular” A8 here).