FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is art on wheels

On a crisp afternoon in June 2017 we found ourselves chasing the pleated butt of a Lexus IS 350 around the circuit at Franschhoek Motor Museum.

Our approach was tempered with caution. This is a layout designed to give vehicles in the collection gentle, scheduled workouts and is not really suited to stopwatch-beating, high-speed pursuits. There’s not much run-off either.

Moments before, our itinerary featured a kintsugi session. That’s the Japanese practice of fixing broken pottery, usually with gold, highlighting the fractures and in doing so, embracing the damages in the process to restoration. A rather bizarre way to get warmed up for track activities. But on that day, Lexus went all out to drive home the point of “handcrafted” and “bespoke” — though they didn’t have to. Those in attendance were already sold on the subject of the launch even before the initial drive.