FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine

Before we get to the order of business in the headline, let’s have a moment of silence for the Renault Sandero.

First launched locally in 2009, it was originally built at Nissan’s production facility in Rosslyn, Tshwane. Before this, the last Renault to be produced on local shores was the 5 hatchback in the 1970s.

At introduction, the model had a base price tag of R98,800 (1.4 Authentique) and its makers hoped it would cash in on the budget-sensitive end of the B-segment. A year later the category gained the first generations of Ford’s Figo and Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo.

The hatchback became a hit for Renault. In November 2009 for instance, of the 933 units it recorded, 460 were Sandero models, while 295 were of the Logan sedan variety. The Stepway version of the Sandero followed months after initial introduction, capitalising on the increasingly fashionable crossover niche. The second-generation car came in 2014 and was imported, not locally-made.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Sandero is no longer Renault’s top volume seller — that honour went to the Kwid a while back already. Yes, the Kwid is an undoubted commercial success, but a critical flop, largely thanks to its dodgy safety credentials and tinny feel. Aggressive pricing and sweeteners such as free insurance inveigled first-time buyers who were averse to the pre-owned market where safer, similarly-priced alternatives could be had.