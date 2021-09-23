FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the pick of the range

Terms like “range anxiety”, “slow charging” and “too expensive” are the ones most readily associated with electric cars, which is why most people don’t bother finding out what a kick they can be to drive.

To someone who’s never driven a battery-powered sports car it’s difficult to explain just how quickly pedal inputs are converted into forward momentum.

An electric motor’s maximum torque is on tap the moment you thrust the throttle. With no revs to build up it delivers a split-second response, and you won’t find terms like “turbo lag” in an EV road test. There are also no gear changes to cause pauses in the power delivery; it’s a seamless surge of pace.

Porsche’s new Taycan Cross Turismo 4S shot off like a champagne cork in a standing start, and then continued thrusting forward in a way that made me want to laugh out loud. The “wows” and “eishes” from the passengers confirmed I was not alone in my sentiments. It felt even quicker than its claimed 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, and it’s not even the most powerful car in the range.

With 360kW and 650Nm the 4S is the middle model of the recently-launched Cross Turismo, a roomier and more practical wagon version of the Taycan EV. Porsche calls it a crossover and it’s theoretically a more gravel-friendly car with its elevated ground clearance and height-adjustable air suspension, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

This is Porsche's second wagon after the Panamera Sport Turismo. An extended sportback-style roof gives the Cross Turismo not only a more athletic look than the Taycan sedan but also more practicality. There’s more headroom in the large cabin which comfortably takes four adults, and the wagon swallows more luggage — up to 1,212l of luggage with the rear seats flipped down.