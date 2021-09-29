FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Mini Hatch gets a fresh face and updated tech

Mini has evolved dramatically since its acquisition by BMW Group just before the turn of the millennium. While the traditional three-door format served the brand well in its rebirth, the creation of additional variants enabled it to pander to a wider audience with different priorities.

It was a move that paid off, if arguably at the expense of certain brand values that were associated with the original forebear. Take size, for example. Even the smallest offering to wear the Mini logo in the current range is hardly described as dainty. Last week we attended the launch of the updated Hatch range.