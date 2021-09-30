FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Hyundai Palisade is a supersized kilometre-cruncher

Hyundai has added to its line-up with the Palisade, an SUV that accommodates seven or eight passengers. Either configuration is available at the same price.

Bigger than the Santa Fe, the 4,980mm-long Palisade is aimed at a niche market that has a vast array of alternatives, including the rugged band of Japanese land marauders, such as Toyota’s various Land Cruisers, but minus the diff-locking mechanisms and science-fiction gadgets.

The tough but suave-looking Palisade has a ground clearance of 203mm and comes with full-time all-wheel drive (AWD). The base engine is a 2.2l four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor with outputs of 142kW and 440Nm and fitted exclusively with a button-operated, eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Palisade rides on 20-inch rims with a 2,900mm wheelbase, which is longer than the Land Cruiser 300 but 205mm shorter than the seven-seater BMW X7.