FIRST DRIVE | 2021 BMW X3 enjoys fresh styling and updated tech

BMW has launched a facelifted version of its locally built X3 in SA.

If you’re looking for bloodlines there’s plenty of history and future in its styling. Both the 20d and M40i which I drove at the launch on Gauteng and Northwest roads were fitted with the M Sport package.

The silhouette that projects sportiness and practicality remains but the front is heavily revised with a redesign of the kidney grille with a camera pod in between, sharper-looking matrix headlamps with the option of BMW Laser light technology that illuminates 650m ahead, and a more aggressive looking bumper especially on the M40i models.

The rear light clusters with LED lamps are now bold and bulbous items while new alloy wheels along with paints that include a new Skyscraper grey and Brooklyn grey metallic (pictured) add to the slick looks that show a clearer link between the X3 and the larger X7.

A tastefully arranged cabin shows plenty of BMW’s digital savvy and luxury textures. It gets a free-standing, 12.3-inch main display, sports seats covered in new materials and three-zone climate control as part of an ample catalogue.

BMW has also made the operation of the menus less complex. Connectivity to smartphones is by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while Google Maps instructions are now integrated into the head-up display when fitted.