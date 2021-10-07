FIRST DRIVE | The new 2021 Porsche 911 GTS is basically a GT3-lite

There’s something for everyone in the Porsche 911 line-up. At the less extreme side of the spectrum you’ve got the lovely Carrera and Carrera S models that honestly offer all the rear-engined performance most of us mere mortals will ever really need.

However, if you feel the need for an extra wodge of speed plus increased Cars & Coffee bragging rights, then you can slide on over to the range’s red zone occupied by the bat-shit crazy Turbo and Turbo S — the latter being quite possibly the fastest road-going sportster I’ve ever driven and, baby, I’ve driven many over the past 13 years. There’s also the recently unveiled GT3 that though not quite as quick as the Turbo S in a straight line will teach it respect around a track. Yeah, it’s the 911 for all you Kévin Estre wannabes.

However, as of now there's another model to consider: one that sits slap bang in the middle of the Neunelfer offering — the Gran Turismo Sport. Now though the GTS nomenclature is nothing new to Stuttgart’s favourite son (these three letters first graced the rump of the sixth-generation 911, the 997), this is the first time we’re seeing it applied to the current eighth-generation 992 derivative that was launched locally in 2019.

As such Porsche SA thought it only fitting to throw me and a bunch of other motoring hacks on a plane and let us sample this newcomer around some of the most joyous driving roads the old Western Cape has to offer.