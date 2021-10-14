FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Kia Sportage GT-Line is an impressive last hurrah

Kia is readying an all-new Sportage to take on the likes of the Toyota Rav4, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda 5 and a throng of other medium SUVs. The new fifth-generation vehicle will arrive in 2022 with enhancements to rival the best while the frontal styling is a showstopper.

In the meantime Kia SA has added a new limited GT-Line model of the current fourth-generation Sportage. The package includes LED headlamps with auto on/off function, chromed dual exhaust ports outlets and unique 19-inch alloy wheels. Though it isn’t likely to get muddy there are also skid plates to add to the looks.

The GT-Line also benefits from two-tone, diamond-patterned artificial leather seats (electrically adjustable for the driver and front passenger), a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a brightly coloured instrument cluster.

It’s stuffed with more goodies such as a power tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof, smart entry with push-button start, cruise control, a 20.3cm touch-operated main display screen and wireless smartphone charging. It has Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity through a USB port, but not wirelessly as with more modern Kias like the Seltos.

Safety features count ABS brakes, six airbags, stability control, a rear-view parking camera and hill-start assist.

It’s a four- to five-seater that's aimed at the family-hauling market. Rear legroom is suitably generous with a huge boot. It goes well with multi-activity lifestyles of urban living with school runs that intertwines with adventure weekends where the AWD system and its drive mode selector can be put to good use. It’s not a rock climber but the rubber on its wheels is thick enough for confident farm road spurts.