FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro worth picking?

Visually, the 4 Pro is far from unattractive. It seems instantly familiar from most angles, because many of the cues seem to have been lifted from certain contemporaries — and the overall execution is not bad at all. You spot elements of early Hyundai Creta in the mix, third generation Ford Kuga flavours can be seen in the front, mingling with a side window profile that oozes Volkswagen T-Cross and a backside that speaks aspects of Kia. A mishmash of inspirations but one that results in an appearance that is surprisingly cohesive.

Chery said it is eyeing alternatives like the Kia Sonet, the earlier-mentioned Volkswagen, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza as intended rivals. Add the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite to that list. One executive said the Haval Jolion would be on its radar too. Just like the Jolion, it has an interior that raises the bar for price-sensitive Chinese automobiles in a radical fashion.

The centre console approach imitates the layout of high-end Audi models, while the touchpad-operated climate controls are a futuristic, premium-class touch. Then there is the calibre of materials used, swanky metal inlays and squishy surfaces with a textured grain, aspiring to a near-premium level. Premium class can also be used to describe the infotainment system, with its high-resolution display that some competitors could take a page from. There are some novel party pieces to be had as well.

“Hey Chery” summons your very own in-car assistant, which politely complies with requests that include opening and closing the sunroof, adjusting the temperature of the vehicle or selecting audio tracks. Yes, there were instances where the aide ignored on the first call, requiring that we said “Hey Chery” in a sterner voice. Our test drive was limited to the high-grade Elite version, which appeared to be jam-packed with all the amenities any discerning buyer would want in 2021. Leatherette upholstery (same for the chunky three-spoke steering wheel), an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, keyless-entry (and start), a digital instrument cluster, selectable driving modes and the full complement of passive and active safety features.