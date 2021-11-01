FIRST DRIVE | BAIC B40 Plus is China’s answer to the Wrangler

BAIC is a Chinese brand that started its SA operations back in 2016 and by 2018 had started assembling a semi-knocked down range of cars at its Gqeberha plant.

With its limited product range and small dealer footprint it has been slow going for the brand, with less than 300 units of its D20 sedan and hatchback, and X25 compact SUV sold in total thus far.

The bold-looking BAIC B40 Plus is its latest offering. With its cube-like design, the vehicle has traces of the Jeep Wrangler and Hummer in some of its motifs. It has aggressively protruding wheel arches, a removable roof, and it’s available in a variety of bright colours including a military green. Price-wise, it compares with many but the ethos is a larger, more practical Suzuki Jimny alternative.