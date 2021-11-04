FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle

And why not? This is, after all, a big deal for the Toyota brand. Thanks to the advent and popularity of crossovers and compact SUVs, sales of traditional three-box sedans (and even hatchbacks to some extent) have been on the decline. Factor the fleet-baiting Quest out of the equation and this spells trouble for the Corolla nameplate. I mean the latest Corolla Sedan is a fantastic car (I had one on test for three months so I can vouch for this) but you hardly ever see them traversing our roads. So, yeah, enter the Corolla Cross that's not only built at the firm's Prospecton plant but also consists of 40% local parts content.

Thanks to the all media build-up you've no doubt already seen it so I won't spend too much time banging on about its exterior styling. All I'll say is that in the metal, up close and personal, the Cross is a rather nice thing to look at with a design language that straddles a safe middle ground between the visually subversive C-HR and more chunky Rav4. It's inoffensive enough to attract small-town conservatives yet still packs enough flair to appeal to hip young urbanites. Size wise the Corolla Cross measures in at 4,460mm long, 1,825mm wide and 1,620mm tall, making it noticeably larger than the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Mazda CX-3, Renault Duster, Honda HR-V and Ford EcoSport.