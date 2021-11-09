FIRST DRIVE | All-electric Volkswagen ID.3 hopes to convert SA's fossil fuel faithful

The electric car is coming but if the lacklustre sales of existing electric and hybrid options on sale are to be believed, SA is some way off adopting zero-emissions motoring.

With the now benchmarked 2030 deadline committed by more manufacturers for total electrification, one way or the other this stand-off between SA citizens and evolution will eventually come to a close.

In the meantime Volkswagen SA and other brands are soldiering on, readying themselves for inevitable change. Last week the local subsidiary brought out motoring media to sample the ID.3 — the compact all-electric hatchback it pins its hopes to continue on the messianic influence of the Beetle and Golf.

There are many who want a piece of the electric car pie but won’t commit because of the costs involved. Range anxiety is less of a bugbear these days with some electric cars able to travel more than 400km on a single charge.

With this in mind, VW SA is continuing on its phase 1 exposure programme which started in 2020 with a fleet of e-Golfs which were used for research purposes and testing by motoring media and Volkswagen dealers in an effort to gain insights into living with an electric vehicle in SA.

Phase two is kicking off with the ID.3 — the vehicle which Motor News first encountered at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto show where it was a showstopper that was mobbed even by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her security entourage.

Our first drive experience of this key model happened exclusively on Zwartkops raceway. Though not the ideal way to discover real-world fascination with a street product, nonetheless I was able to deduce the driving refinement that comes with a silent car.

The ID.3 is a huge step up from the Golf 8, a noisy and vibrating dinosaur by comparison. The interior is evidently roomy thanks to less bulky components, like a conventional engine and a full size DSG transmission. Clever packaging sees the ID.3’s four wheels pushed further into the corners and this has resulted in the ID.3 wheelbase of 2,766mm versus the Golf at 2,631mm.