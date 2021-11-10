FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Staria packs serious swag

You either love or hate what the Hyundai design department is doing right now. Feigning indifference is really impossible – which is more than you can say about the insipid, cookie-cutter approaches employed by some carmakers in 2021.

From the B-segment Venue, styled to look like a “tiny giant”, to the sea-monster face of the Kona, or the cyborg-inspired Creta, the South Korean firm is quite clearly pushing a radical stylistic agenda.

And they did not hold back when it came to the replacement for their H1, named Staria. The result is quite an impressive feat, considering the inherent aesthetic limitations of such a genre: a good multipurpose vehicle needs boxy corners to maximise interior space for luggage and occupants.