FIRST DRIVE | The new 2021 Lexus ES soothes the soul

The world seems to have gone mad lately, and the frenetic energy has caused much stress for everyone. Step into the updated Lexus ES and experience motoring bliss that calms the soul.

The Lexus ES range is a sophisticated take on the executive saloon, with no pretenses of being a sports car. The updated car sees a new front grille design that subliminally echoes the Lexus logo.

The styling of the ES is modern, but not over the top or “out there.” It relies on sleek, long lines to provide flow to the long wheelbase and sedan proportions. It doesn’t stand out in a crowd, but it features a design philosophy that won’t age quite as rapidly as some other cars.

The interior has a serenity about it that few other cars can manage these days. The design is purposefully elegant, with extremely plush, comfortable seats and high quality trim finishes everywhere. The ergonomics make sense, although the infotainment system does have a few quirks to get used to. The tactile trackpad next to the gear shift can be used to control the features, but luckily the screen has been updated to a touchscreen variant with this update. The Android Auto and Apple Car Play integration is seamless, although Lexus does recommend using original charging cables to avoid compatibility issues.