FIRST DRIVE | Feature-packed Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is big on looks and value

In price the newly launched and 4,338mm long Chery Tiggo4 Pro is a competitor against smaller compact crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, among other brands.

The car was first introduced to the SA media some three months ago and this was my first drive.

The styling is positively chic and progressive. The Chinese vehicle launches with five models in four specification grades: Urban, Comfort, Elite and Elite SE — the latter identified through red exterior detailing above the front and rear skid plates, on the side skirts and brake calipers. It was the model I drove.

Inside, the quality of the plastics, materials and the styling inspire with the red theme echoed in the cabin. The leatherette coverings looked good in a well-laid out living space.

All Tiggo 4 Pro models come fitted with a high resolution digital instrument cluster — a 3.5-inch version in lower models and a seven-inch unit in the Elite models. Features for Urban and Comfort models include air conditioning while the Elite has dual-zone climate control system and a sunroof as well as leather upholstery with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Chery has invested heavily in electronic ware and the Tiggo 4 Pro display offers plenty of display and customisation options, including beaming more information from cellphone integration.

All models are fitted with a touch-responsive 10.25-inch central infotainment system with a reverse camera on all but the entry-level Urban model. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports in the front and one in the rear, a DVD player and Bluetooth connectivity are part of the package.