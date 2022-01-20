FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Citroën C3 Aircross is a cute, versatile family pick

Though the Stellantis group wields considerable clout in the number of brands under its roof, its performance in SA is lacking.

The company reported 424 new vehicle sales in December 2021, placing 15th overall in the passenger car market. Hardly impressive when you take into account its local portfolio of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot.

Many of these are brands are historical underachievers in the SA context, battling stigmas of old legacies, falling by the wayside, as brands with uninterrupted, long-established operations and local manufacturing facilities surged ahead.

Is there potential for a serious turnaround? Each of the marques within the Stellantis household has its own drawcard, heritage and devoted fans. The Alfisti, for example, who are undoubtedly looking forward to new products like the Tonale.