FIRST DRIVE | We get a taste of the rugged new Ineos Grenadier

The similarity between the Ineos Grenadier and the Land Rover Defender is uncanny, and Ineos doesn’t beat about the bush in describing the form of the Defender as a perfectly executed piece to base its product on. This car exists because JLR rejected an offer by chemicals baron Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the rights to carry on building it when it ceased production in 2016, ending a 67 year legacy. He then went on to build his own vehicle.

There’s difference in most of the detail, which was also seen by a UK court when it ruled in favour of the billionaire in a trademark lawsuit brought by JLR. It too has the classic clamshell bonnet, but the snout tapers off, ending at a black bumper lip. The rest of the vehicle — the silhouette, the ladder frame chassis, and the ability to be fixed in the bush, all are pure Defender inspirations.

The Grenadier, which is named after an English pub, has plenty of distinctive innovation inside. This includes a functional rather than luxurious cabin festooned with chunky buttons on the dashboard and in the roof headline. There are buttons for everything — for diff locks, of which there are three: centre, front and rear, park assist, lights and much more.

Images of the production model cabin show a more decent execution that includes the option to cover the small and sporty-looking steering wheel and old-school hand brake lever with burgundy leather. Grenadier SA head Tim Abbott says it was Ratcliffe himself who prefers the analogue approach, citing better use in icy conditions while wearing gloves.

There’s no instrument binnacle ahead of the driver. Ancillary gauges and other smaller features are integrated into a centrally placed digital hub including the speedometer. “Sir Ratcliffe also wanted minimal distraction ahead of the drivers as they forge ahead inside forests,” informed our chauffeur. And can it really rival the old Defender for outright bundu bashing practicality?