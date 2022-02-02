FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Hyundai Staria Multicab excels at work and play

Towards the end of 2021 Hyundai launched its Staria, the large multipurpose vehicle that replaced the H1. Initially it was launched in leisure-focused executive, elite and luxury grades, but a more utilitarian multicab version has been added to the line-up.

We attended the launch last week at the Bedfordview headquarters of the South Korean carmaker. From there our driving route saw us traversing provincial back roads on a jaunt to Cullinan in Tshwane.

Visually, the Staria has been a divider of sentiments. Some loved the RoboCop-inspired face while others felt it bore closer resemblance to a Huawei router, especially in the basic shade of white.

Love or hate it, there is no denying that the model has character by the bucketload which cannot usually be said for products of this nature.

The multicab is a five-seater. The portion that would otherwise be used for additional seating rows has been reconfigured for cargo, compartmentalised as a separate cabin replete with window bars.