FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 VW Polo impresses with class-leading upgrades

If you have never owned a Volkswagen Polo or its Polo Vivo spin-off, chances are you have been a passenger inside at least one; such is the popularity of the model here in SA.

It’s been the best-selling passenger car in SA for more than a decade and in January 2022 the 100,000th unit of the latest Polo Vivo rolled off Volkswagen’s plant in Kariega, this after more than 300,000 have been built since 2010.

The all-new sixth-generation Polo went on sale in SA at the start of the year and initial models are the Volkswagen Polo 70kW TSI and Polo GTI, in which I’ve had my first drives.

In terms of space you do feel that more head, leg and shoulder room has been liberated as it grows in size. It’s now 20mm longer and 11mm higher than its predecessor but it remains 1,750mm wide. You should be able to find a comfortable enough driving position but the GTI felt short-changed on the lowering of the front seat squab and the height adjustment of the steering wheel.

Inside the cabin you’ll not find a single analogue push button as the dashboard is completely digital across the range, a luxury feature that’s unusual in the segment. The interior is now a more premium place built with good materials and quality.

Some of the other features include park distance control front and rear that runs through a colourful display similar to that found in the latest Golf, Composition Media and optionally Beats infotainment system, capacitive button function, inductive cellphone charging, two-zone climatronic air-conditioning system, electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger, and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.