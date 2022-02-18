FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart

Adapt or die, is a saying wielded around more than ever in our fast-paced, ever-changing digital world.

But enduring stalwarts such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series is proof that sometimes, shunning change is an approach that pays off.

This is a model that has hardly evolved since inception in 1984. In fact, if you sit inside one, you will identify fixtures that would have been familiar to owners of other Toyota products from that era. The door handles, locking buttons atop the door sills, ashtray and shifter are all throwbacks from yesteryear. Its exterior is a boxy anachronism in a time of furrowing front-ends and coupé-crossover aesthetics.

But you know what? Those in the know love the iconic Land Cruiser for those very reasons. And even those who identify as modern citizens of the globe can concede to the charming nature of the unashamedly retro Toyota.