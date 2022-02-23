FIRST DRIVE | Why the 2022 VW Polo is the B-segment hatch to beat

SA consumers need no introduction to the Volkswagen Polo nameplate. On a monthly basis the Polo and its more affordable Polo Vivo sibling continue to set the sales charts ablaze, a duo established rather comfortably as the most successful new passenger vehicles in the country.

The regular Polo has often been regarded as a more attainable, compact version of the Golf. This parallel is a testament to the level of engineering, quality and overall refinement boasted by the model. It is regarded as the segment benchmark, the standard-bearer to which its peers aspire.

Over the past 12 months there has been noticeable activity in the B-segment hatchback arena. The Stellantis group was responsible for three contributions, with fresh instalments of the Opel Corsa, Citroën C3 and Peugeot 208. Hyundai brought a new i20 to market and Honda released the successor to its popular Jazz, now named Fit.

Although sales of the new Volkswagen Polo commenced some time ago, last week saw the media introduction of the model. It was probably not by coincidence that Renault opted to release its fifth-generation Clio concurrently.